Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MITO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 2.43. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 3,650.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.