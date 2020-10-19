Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,400 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 384,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $107.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

