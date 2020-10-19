-$0.21 EPS Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.11). XOMA posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 205%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on XOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of XOMA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $233.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,772 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in XOMA in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

