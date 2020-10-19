UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,200 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 786,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,204,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UMB Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

