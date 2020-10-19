$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. ReneSola posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of SOL opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.50 million, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

