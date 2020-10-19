Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Public Storage
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Public Storage
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Workday Inc
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Workday Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Union Pacific Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Union Pacific Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report