Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.4% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.4914 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.