Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 244,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.34 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.87% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 54,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.36, for a total value of $7,438,301.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,286,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,677 shares of company stock valued at $32,420,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

