2,141 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 148,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

