Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after purchasing an additional 829,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,107,000 after purchasing an additional 151,363 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,906,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $654.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

