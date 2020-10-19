BP plc (NYSE:BP) Position Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in BP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after buying an additional 544,567 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BP by 3.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,194,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,516,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. AlphaValue cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP opened at $16.25 on Monday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

