Arden Trust Co Sells 10,615 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 23.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

