Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $111.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

