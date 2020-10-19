Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

