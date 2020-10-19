$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings. P H Glatfelter posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover P H Glatfelter.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.18 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%.

GLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.55. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 245,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 170,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 142,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,856,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.