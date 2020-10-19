Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUPBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Commerzbank upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $13.37 on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

