MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. MoneyGram International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at $111,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $259.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

