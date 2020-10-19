Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.1925 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,000 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

