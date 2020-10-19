$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $684,053 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $653.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

