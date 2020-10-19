Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,300 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Recruit has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
About Recruit
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
