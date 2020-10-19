Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Short Interest Up 42.2% in September

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,300 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 1,013,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 847.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Recruit has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

