Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Short Interest Update

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,356,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the September 15th total of 2,360,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,783.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDEVF shares. Citigroup upgraded Melco International Development from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco International Development from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

OTCMKTS MDEVF opened at $1.71 on Monday. Melco International Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.