Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,321,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 1,629,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,736.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get Thai Oil Public alerts:

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.