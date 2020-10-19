Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,321,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 1,629,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,736.7 days.
OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Thai Oil Public has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
About Thai Oil Public
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.