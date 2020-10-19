Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,102,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 773,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

GPEAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.