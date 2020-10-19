GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Update

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the September 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GWG by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 150.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 15.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 1,603.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $299.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. GWG has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

