Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 177,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.1 days.

Separately, Danske raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OYIEF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters within oil-service and industrial shipping areas in Norway. The company operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. As of October 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 65 vessels.

