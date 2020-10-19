Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Update

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 150,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $308,429.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

IIIN stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $404.48 million, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.