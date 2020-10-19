Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GAB opened at $5.30 on Monday. Gabelli Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gabelli Equity Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.