Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 43.4% in September

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 655,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 389,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:DESP opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Despegar.com by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

