PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Up 43.5% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000.

NYSE:PZC opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

