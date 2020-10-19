Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $29.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of -0.46. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
