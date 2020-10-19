Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $29.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of -0.46. Capcom has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

