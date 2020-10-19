Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

INTZ stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 548.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

INTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley Securities assumed coverage on Intrusion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

