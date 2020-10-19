Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Up 43.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 361.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $11,315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 70.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $3,293,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $2,786,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

