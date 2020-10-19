Short Interest in National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Increases By 43.1%

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get National alerts:

NHLD stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.08. National has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.72 million for the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel Asher acquired 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $111,474.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 109,316 shares of company stock valued at $250,590. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,358,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. National comprises about 2.2% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned about 10.00% of National as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About National

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.