Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

