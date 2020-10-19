Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG opened at $36.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $37.66.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Public Storage
Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 1,237 Public Storage
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Workday Inc
Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Workday Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Union Pacific Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Union Pacific Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Covanta Holding Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report