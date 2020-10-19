DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

