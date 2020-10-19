Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,505 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.