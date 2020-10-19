Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Cut by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 107,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $167,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

