DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 20,263 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 139.0% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after buying an additional 468,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

UDR stock opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

