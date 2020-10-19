DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 8,483 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.