Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $816,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $584,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $182.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $183.66.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

