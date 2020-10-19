Fmr LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,854,000. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 425,352 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

