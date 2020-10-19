Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412,319 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 598.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,411,995.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,630,092 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $70.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

