Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $554,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ opened at $66.24 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $68.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

