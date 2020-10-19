Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Titan Machinery by 17.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TITN stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

