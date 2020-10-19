779 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 708,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $79.32 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $81.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86.

