PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414,800 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter valued at about $13,144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 81.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 276,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,138 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $68.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

