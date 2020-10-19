Fmr LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.41 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.