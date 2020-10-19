Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Farmland Partners worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 27.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. Farmland Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. On average, analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $34,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,455,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,140,108.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,560 over the last three months. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.