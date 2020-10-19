Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iCAD worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iCAD by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 108,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iCAD by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. BidaskClub upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $619,618 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.41 on Monday. iCAD Inc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. On average, research analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

