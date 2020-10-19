XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of XBiotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, VP Queena Han sold 51,841 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $1,018,675.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sushma Shivaswamy sold 20,668 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $413,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $386,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,841 shares of company stock worth $1,818,869. Insiders own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. XBiotech Inc has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $551.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

