Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,411 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LCNB by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in LCNB by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $13.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

